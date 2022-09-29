Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.

Published 4:17 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Nov. 15, 1941 – Sept. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Ernest Vernon “Duke” Mallory, Jr., 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 01, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Joseph Xavier officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 01, 2022, at St. Mary Basilica.

