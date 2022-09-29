Mary Hoye Armsted

Sept. 2, 1937 – Sept. 20, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Armsted, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Natchez with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, and on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mary was born on Sept. 2, 1937, in Jefferson County, MS, to Ludora Watson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ludora Watson; husband, Robert Armsted, Sr.; two sons, Chester Armsted and Robert Armsted, Jr.; siblings, Bailey Hoye, Jimmy Hoye, Samuel Green, Sr., and Minnie Rose.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Deloris (Marvin) Ware; seven sons, Clarence (Carol) Armsted, Larry (Gilbertine) Armsted, Lonnie Armsted, Paul Armsted, Steve Armsted, Herbert (Tasha) Armsted, and Patrick (Kasandra) Armsted; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.