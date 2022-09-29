May 9, 1953 – Sept. 23, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Robert Lee Thomas, 69, of Gretna, LA formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Thomas, son of Lester Carter and Sarah Jane Thomas was born in Ferriday and died at the Oschner Medical Center West Bank in Gretna.

He is survived by his mother of Ferriday; two brothers, Stacy Thomas of Dallas, TX and Lavon Carter of Ferriday; four sisters, Pinkey Thomas and Betty Carter both of Ferriday; Vera Thomas of Atlanta, GA and Hazel Smith and her husband, Gerald of Gretna; one stepdaughter, Janet Lee of New Orleans and three grandchildren. In addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his father and his wife, Jeanette Thomas.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com