Supporters gifted Boxley-designed t-shirts at Forks of the Roads commemoration Saturday

NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday.

Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.

A number of tourists joined in the commemoration, which was held at the Forks of the Roads site on St. Catherine Street, including a white couple from Minnesota and others from other countries who were visiting Natchez.

Those tourists thanked Boxley for his effort to include domestic slave trafficking in the story of Natchez.

“They thanked us for making the Forks of the Roads happen. They were saying the same thing about the issue of slavery that we have been saying in Natchez. That was real impressive to me,” Boxley said.

The day included gifting a number of individuals, business and organization representatives who have support Boxley and his efforts with a commemorative t-shirt designed by Boxley.