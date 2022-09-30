Rams top Hillcrest in home win

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior running back Ryan Fisher and junior fullback Jack Orgeron combined for 321 rushing yards and six touchdowns as the Rams held on for a 50-38 win over the Hillcrest Christian School Cougars last Friday night.

Fisher finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. His 32-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion run at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter tied the game at 8-8. His 12-yard TD run with 4:17 remaining in the game helped put the Rams ahead 50-22.

Orgeron had himself a big game as well as he ran for 125 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. His 27-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left in the second quarter gave WCCA a 22-14 halftime lead.

Email newsletter signup

Then after Hillcrest sophomore running back D.J. Thomas scored on a four-yard run to make it a 22-20 game with 7:00 left in the third quarter, Orgeron took over as his touchdown runs of five yards nearly midway through the third quarter and a pair of one-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter increased the Rams’ lead to 42-22 with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Hillcrest had more rushing yards than WCCA did — 334 to 304. However, five turnovers and 17 penalties for 109 yards cost the Cougars an opportunity to get back to the .500 mark. Instead, they dropped to 2-4 overall.

Thomas as well as senior quarterback Torian Tillison were the bright spots for the Cougars’ offense. Thomas had two touchdown runs while Tillison had touchdown runs of 47 yards in the first quarter and 95 yards with just over two minutes remaining.

Nathan Mudd had one reception for 29 yards and led the Rams’ defense with 10 tackles with one interception. Fisher had eight tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery while Orgeron had four tackles and two fumble recoveries.

WCCA (4-3) hosts MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A rival Franklin Academy for homecoming next Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.