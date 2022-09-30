Storm lose a heartbreaker

LAKEVIEW, La — Delta Charter (2-2) lost a heartbreaker to Longview 36-30 after quarterback Juvari Singleton was injured right before halftime. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said it was a great game and his quarterback is doing alright.

His CAT scans came back and nothing was wrong. Singleton was in good spirits and should be ready to go next week in their district opener with Tensas. Delta Charter fought hard in the absence of Singleton.

“Our team fought hard against a good team. I was proud of them,” Wheeler said. “It was a tough one. We were tied 22-22 at half. We made adjustments at halftime and they had a player who was phenomenal. He was the difference maker. Our defense played hard all night.”

They did so without their leader and as a team they kept clawing and fighting. It was a great game although Delta Charter had a few miscues which hurt their chances of winning.

Wheeler said he will have to go back and look at the film to see who made specific plays because it was all a blur. They look to get back on the winning track next week with Singleton back on the field.

“It is always good to be able to test your mettle against better teams in non-district,” Wheeler said. “We did that. We know week in and week out it will be a dog fight in our district and I am excited to see what we have.”