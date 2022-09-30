Weather Forecast: October 1, 2022

NATCHEZ — Spooky season is here along with pumpkin spice and nice weather. October has begun. Relax with a full day of college football and a slate of SEC matchups.

October 1st is also the opening day of squirrel season and archery season so good luck Miss-Lou outdoorsmen.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 83 and a north wind around 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night is clear with a low around 49 and a north wind around 5 mph.

Natchez’s feeding times are morning minor at 12:15 p.m., morning major at 4:15 a.m., afternoon minor at 10:14 p.m. and afternoon major at 4:46 p.m. Sunrise is at 6:59 a.m. and sunset is at 6:50 p.m.

Mississippi River keeps on falling. Natchez river gauge indicates the river is at 13.4 feet and will continue to drop to 13.3 and down into next week.