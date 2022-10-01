‘God gave her the strength’: Woman, 66, wrestles with man pointing shotgun until police arrive to arrest him

NATCHEZ — A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodside Court.

Police arrived, kicked in the door, and found the woman wrestling with Marcus Shaw, 46, who had been threatening several people in the home with a shotgun.

Daughtry said Shaw was having a domestic dispute with the woman’s daughter that escalated to him following her to her mother’s house. There were several people in the house, including a young teen and a toddler, Daughtry said. No injuries have been reported.

“We made sure she was taken care of and she gave credit to God,” Daughtry said. “God gave her the strength to wrestle him and basically stall him until we got there. I’m thankful that no one was hurt. This is the beginning of domestic violence awareness month and it’s off to a crazy start.”

Shaw is charged with six counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life and aggravated domestic violence with other charges possibly pending.

Daughtry commended the efforts of his officers on duty for their quick response and also the family members and witnesses who called 911.

“Multiple calls came in and officers were able to respond in a timely manner,” he said.