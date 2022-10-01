Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Published 10:47 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said.

George Gibson, 36, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck. Natchez Police Department is investigating the accident.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m so sorry for his family,” Lee said, adding he would lift them up in prayer.

More BREAKING NEWS

Man sentenced to 60 years for killing parents, abducting 9-month-old infant

UPDATE: Sheriff seeks information from public about early morning murder on Lower Woodville Road

Natchez man dies after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning

UPDATE: Vidalia man charged with murder, another with accessory to murder in Wednesday shooting near school

Print Article