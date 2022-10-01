Natchez police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
Published 10:47 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022
NATCHEZ — A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Coroner James Lee said.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said.
George Gibson, 36, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck. Natchez Police Department is investigating the accident.
Email newsletter signup
“I’m so sorry for his family,” Lee said, adding he would lift them up in prayer.