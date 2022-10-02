Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Logan Matthews McCurdy, 37, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $207.50 on first count and $728.75 on second count.

Curtis Sanders, 48, 937 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances. No bond set.

Latasha Lenora Robinson, 32, 834 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shenita Nashay West, 46, 830 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Kameren Milake Loyd, 18, 103 Creek Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martins Lane.

Suspicious activity on Cottage Farm Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Silver Street.

Two hit and runs on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Park Place.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Robbery on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Arlington Avenue.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Franklin Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Cemetery Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Rebecca Lee Middleton, 32, 100 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Tiyja Comane Rogers, 27, 106 Virginia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jesse Callan Stroud, 24, 106 Holly Court, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

John Bonds, 59, 81 Beau Pré Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Released without bond.

Danell Charles Torrez, 41, 1 Warbler Court, Natchez, on charges of suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Friday

Seven intelligence reports on State Street.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Road.

Loose livestock on Sedgefield Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Hobo Fork Road.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Aggravated assault on Opal Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Cedar Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Beau Pré Road.

Traffic stop on Mazique Lane.

Dog problem on Parkway Drive.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Disturbance on Yearick Drive.

Trespassing on Proby Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Robert George, 43, 502 Mooselodge Road, Vidalia, failure to register as a sex offender (three counts). No bond set.

Roosevelt Cummings, 36, 536 Louisiana Highway 565, Jonesville, failure to register as a sex offender (two counts). No bond set.

Michael Whitehead, 48, 15321 U.S. 84 Jonesville, failure to register as a sex offender. No bond set.

Richard Williams, 43, 27739 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday, failure to register as a sex offender (three counts). No bond set.

Maurice Conner, 41, 607 S. 8th St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear and failure to register as a sex offender (three counts). No bond set.

Kadarian Frazier, 40, 657 Levens Addition Road, failure to register as a sex offender (two counts). No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accident on US 425.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Nations Road.

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Theft on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 565.

Unwanted person on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Attempted break in on Foster Drive.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Green Acres Lane.

Disturbance on Leo Ivy Road.

Alarms on Loomis Lane.

Residence burglary on Rabb Road.