Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters

NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon.

The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has grown to be the largest flatbed carrier in the state of Mississippi, said Natchez Inc. in a press release.

Natchez, Inc. is Natchez, Vidalia and Adams County’s lead economic and community development agency.

Email newsletter signup

“The Mississippi Development Authority and Natchez Inc. will continue to work to secure headquarter designation as progress continues the project,” said Chandler Russ, Executive Director of Natchez Inc. “This is a very exciting time for Natchez. Congratulations to the Jordan family and their hardworking staff. I look forward to continuing to watch the company grow and thrive here and throughout the Country.”

The project consists of approximately $11 million worth of investment in new construction and creates 30 new headquarter jobs in addition to an existing 800 plus jobs provided by Jordan Carriers to workers across multiple states, Russ said. The headquarters will help bring employees together under one roof in order to continue to assist their drivers.

Jordan Carriers has grown to become one of the largest private employers in Natchez under the leadership of the late Kenneth Jordan and his sons, Charles and Doug Jordan.

“This new headquarters represents the years of hard work and commitment of all our dedicated workforce and allows us the opportunity to further our future growth,” said Doug and Charles Jordan.

“This groundbreaking is tremendous news for Natchez, Adams County, and Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “That’s because this 20,000 square foot headquarters is going to be so much more than just a building. It represents a Mississippi homegrown company’s three decades of success, $11 million in new capital investment, and 30 new, high-quality jobs for Mississippians. Congratulations to the entire Jordan Carriers team on this exciting event.”

Local elected leaders also joined in the celebration of this company milestone.

“The Adams County Board of Supervisors is excited to watch the continued growth in Natchez of employers like Jordan Carriers. This company has helped develop opportunities for our citizens to have a career here at home,” said Wes Middleton, President of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jordan Carriers and their continued investment in our city. They are truly a pillar of our community providing many good-paying jobs to our citizens and also providing an essential service to multiple states across the country. I cannot wait to see their beautiful new headquarters. And we wish them much continued success in the years to come,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said.

This story will be updated with more information from Monday’s groundbreaking and an exclusive interview with Gov. Tate Reeves.