Nov. 22, 1919 – Sept. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Charles James Sims, 102, of Gulfport, MS, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Gulfport will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Charles was born Nov. 22, 1919, the son of Brandon Sims and Rachel Jeter Sims. He was educated at Prince Street and Brumfield Schools. Charles devoted 22 years to a Civil Service Career. Mr. Sims was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He enjoyed golf and photography.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Leola Sims, Elizabeth Marie Sims, Rosie Bodley, and Bertha Jones White Harris; two nieces, Janice S. Johnson and Janie S. Jackson, and one nephew, Henry C. Harris.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: nieces and nephews, Carolyn W. Duckworth (Larry), Thelma S. Newsome (Donnell), Phyllis W. Shelton (Thomas), Alfred White (Claudia), Henrietta D. Harris, Leola M. Sims, Jacqueline D. Sims, Olu Dara (Celeste), Walter L. Jones (Cheryl), Janet Patricia J. Quinn, Brenda Diane J. White, Connie Sue J. Randall (Jimmie), Ralph Milan Jones (Carolyn), Celeste Amelda J. Stanton (Morris), other great nieces and nephews.