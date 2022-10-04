April 1, 1948 – Sept. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 3 until 5 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church Natchez, MS, from 10 a.m. until service time. Please be considerate of the family; wear your mask, social distance, sanitize hands, wash hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Harold was born on April 1, 1948, in Arkansas to Earl Alexander Givens and Sybil Ann Givens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Alexander Givens and Sybil Ann Givens; one daughter, Shannon Givens Morrow; one grandson, Dalton Bullen.

Harold leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Nancy Sue Givens; one daughter, Katie Lane Givens King; two sons, Wade Alexander Givens and Harold Wesley Givens; one brother, William Earl Givens; eight grandchildren, Marshall Leighton Edmonds, Mitchell Thomas Givens, Alexis Grace Givens, Andrew David Givens, Jordan Avery Morrow, Laney Renee Folds, Shelby Elizabeth King and Bradley James King; one great-grandchild, Leighton Bennett Edmonds; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.