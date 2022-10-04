Opal Ramshur Vines
Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Nov. 5, 1940 – Oct. 3, 2022
Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating.
Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Email newsletter signup
The Family will receive friends at Laird Funeral Home Friday, October 7, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.