Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are still looking for suspects in what appears to be a drive-by shooting that injured a Natchez teen on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

Three individuals were shot at and one was hit, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Smith, was airlifted from Merit Health Natchez to United Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. His condition is unknown, Daughtry said, adding “He conscious and speaking with us,” after the shooting.

The other two witnesses told police that they didn’t see who was firing at them, Daughtry said.

“As of right now, we’re reviewing video from the area and we have people of interest that we’re talking with,” he said.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are available.