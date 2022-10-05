Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 23-29:

Kamron Singleton charged with receiving and possession of stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Sept. 22:

Xavier Jenkins, who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to attempted murder on Nov. 8, 2018, has his suspended sentence revoked in Judge Blackwell’s court after being found by the court of clearly being in violation of his post-release supervision for committing new crimes. The defendant must serve the remaining balance of his sentence and was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Dewayne M. Young, who pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling on July 29, 2011, has his suspended sentence revoked in Judge Blackwell’s court after being found by the court of clearly being in violation of his post-release supervision for committing new crimes, failing to report, and for failing to abstain from illegal drugs. The defendant waived his preliminary hearing, and was bound over to the grand jury. He also signed a drug admission sheet. The defendant must serve the remaining balance of his sentence and was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Derrick Montrell Carter, who pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on or about July 20, 2017, has repeatedly violated the rules and regulations of the Sixth Judicial Adult Intervention Drug Program and is not a suitable participant in the program and is therefore removed from the program and is sentenced in Judge Sanders’ court to eight years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 28:

Jonathan Keon Deal, 32, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: open container. Case dismissed.

Jonathan Keon Deal, 32, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Case dismissed.

Markel Izahm King, 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Fine set at $773.75.

Kameren Lloyd, Age N/A. pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $648.75.

Leroy Anthony Lyles, 44, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 180 days with 150 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Joshua Paul Pilcher, 37, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 55 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Micheal Shaun Simpson, 40, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Sept. 27:

Kevin Rashard Bates, 36, pleaded guilty to trespassing reduced to misdemeanor charge. Sentenced to 180 days with zero days suspended. Twenty-one days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Javari Malik Blanton, 16, charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Meghan Bolyer, 34, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files – due to plea guilty.

Marlon Jarvis Gatlin Jr., 17, charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jamie Cardell Hollins, 31, charged with controlled substance violations. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kenyon Miller, 36, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kenyon Miller, 36, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

D’Andre Ramone Thomas, 29, charged with burglary: all but dwelling.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 28:

Jacob Wayner, 27, fined $500 for speeding in excess of reasonable speed.

JD Denny, 57, fined $510.

Monday, Sept. 26:

Dorian Gullet, 45, sentenced to four years for forgery and four years for simple burglary to run concurrently.