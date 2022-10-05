Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Adams County

Sept. 23-29

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Joseph Byrne Heatherly.

Estate of Dennis Earl Morgan.

Estate of Gene Cleveland Battieste.

DHS — James E. Mitchell Jr.

DHS — Antonio J. Lewis Jr.

Estate of Ronald Miller.

Divorces:

Celia Rochelle Jewitt and Deangelo Dontez Hewitt Sr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

John K. Harriss v. Ashley Harriss.

Marriage license applications:

Kory Wayne Allen, 25, Natchez to Donna Joe Baker, 21, Natchez.

Gregory Lynn Boyte, 55, Brookhaven to Toni Le Ann Price (McCullough), 43, Brookhaven.

Samuel Orrin Beard, 39, Jonesville, La. to Sheena Ilene Mize (Ferry), 34, Jonesville, La.

Michael Joseph Sprinkel, 53, Georgetown, Texas to Denise Catherine Klibert, 53, Shreveport, La.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 22-28

Roosevelt Sewell Jr. to Alberta Sewell, lot 3-A, being a 5.00 Acre Portion of lot 3 of the Division of Tract 5 Lansdowne Plantation.

Ignacio B. Nunez, being one and the same Person as Ignatio B. Nunez, to Juaquinya Sharde Dent, land beginning at the northwesterly corner lot 108 Brooklyn Subdivision.

James Paul Hudson and Nicholas Matthew Kowaluk to Kenneth R. Graham and Leah R. Graham, lot 1 Travelers Rest Subdivision.

David Paradise and Betty B. Paradise to Braxton Tate Hobdy III and Abigail Kaiser Hobdy, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of North Commerce Street.

Lynnda Marie DeFelice to Matilde Saghi, land from a 1-1/4” iron pipe marking the point where the northeasterly right-of-way line of Madison Street intersects with the northwesterly right-of-way line of North Pearl Street.

Mortgages:

Sept. 22-28

Three H, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 1 Glendale Subdivision.

Logan N. Sewell to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, Portion of lot 4 Wickland Plantation.

Juaquinya Sharde Dent to Navy Federal Credit Union, land beginning at the northwesterly corner of lot 108 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Cedric Felton to Flanagan State Bank, lot 30 Mayfair Subdivision, Second Development.

Joe Wallace to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, lot 37 Homewood Park.

Kenneth R. Graham and Leah R. Graham to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 1 Travelers Rest Subdivision.

Braxton Tate Hobdy III and Abigail Kaiser Hobdy to David Paradise and Betty B. Paradise, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of North Commerce Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 29

Civil cases:

Arthur’s Tires v. Kevin Williams.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Chance King.

James Perkins v. James Evans.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gladys Harried.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rafael Diez.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rafael Diez.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Essence T. Smoot.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Tangyell Giles.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Jessica Gardner.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Vashion Grinnell.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Lashonda Ware.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Latoya Perry.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Stanton Scott.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Eric Snyder.

Malcolm Hawkins v. Sametrius Mazique.

Demetricus McCraney v. Latenda Behon.

Adams County Circuit Court

Aug. 29

Civil suits:

Luke Wilson v. Vikramaditya Dulam, Miss-Lou Health LLC and John and Jane Does 1-10

Concordia Parish

Sept. 23-29

Civil suits:

Succession of Glen Patrick Petty.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Laryssa M. Hilliard A/K/A Laryssa Monique Turner Hilliard.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Brent Hilliard.

Miss-Lou Electric, Inc. v. Vidalia Mills/Vidalia Industrial.

William Nelson v. Vidalia Mills/Vidalia Industrial.

William Nelson v. Daniel Feibus.

Succession of Lelannd Paul Adams Jr.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jordan Shane Bass.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Selena Bass.

Belinda Hollins v. Robert Lee Hooper. (Custody)

Nicholas Gerard Hooper v. Robert Lee Hooper. (Custody)

Robert Lee Hooper Jr. v Robert Lee Hooper. (Custody)

Trinity Alexander Hooper v. Robert Lee Hooper. (Custody)

Robert Lee Hooper Jr. v. Nichola Marie Mata (Custody)

Succession of Susie Mae Curry Schuster.

State of Louisiana v. Gregory Lee Watson.

Loran Thomas v. Gregory Lee Watson.

Simira Howard v. Allen Carter.

Tutorship of Kaitlin Fletcher.

Tutorship of Jersey Johnson.

Cindy Brooks v. Jeffery Valant Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Jeffery Valant Sr.

Angela Bethley v. Jeremy Washington Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Jeremy Washington Jr.

Miesha Bostic v. Jerry Daland Stewart.

State of Louisiana v. Jerry Daland Stewart.

Alexia Jefferson v. Ernest Whitehead.

State of Louisiana v. Ernest Whitehead.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. Breanna Tolliver.

Lena Geter (Administratrix) v. Huey Moak M.D.

Lena Geter (Administratrix) v. Camelot Leisure Living.

Lena Geter (Administratrix) v. Medical Protective Company.

Divorces:

Vanessa Reynolds v. Benny Reynolds.

Bridget Leeann Freeman Sanford v. Willie R. Sanford Jr.

April Marie Toney v. Jessie Monroe Toney III.

Marriage license applications:

Mark Wade Perry, 39, Ferriday to Heather Marie Keene, 29, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Ronald Wayne Barnhill and Myrtis Ford Barnhill to Veronica Mitchell, lot 150 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

The Succession of James Jonthan Myers Jr., James Jonathan Myers Sr., and Patricia Myers McMahon to John Casey Young and Leigh Ann Chafton, all of lot 11 and the northeast one-half of lot 10 Panola Plantation.

Samco Five, LLC to Sampak, LLC, lots 11 and 12 in Block No. 33 of the Town of Ferriday.

Sharna Lynette Mayse to Willie Kendale Jefferson, lot 9 Lazaras Bingham Addition.

Wayne Edward Nations and Rickey Wayne Nations to Kevin Deer and Micki Jo Deer, lot 79 Rokofe River Park.

Linda Williams Haynes to Curtis Lavar Brown, lot 109 in Block No. 3 Helena Plantation.

Ryan Chad Boles and Brandi Gaubert Boles to Philip Ryan McGraw and Milah M. McGraw, lot 22 Sycamore Old River Lots.

William Eric Ellard to JL Development, LLC, lot 3 in Block No. 1 Helen Burley Tract.

Sallie T. Anderson and Adrienne R. Harris to Joseph James Bazile III, lot 1 in Block No. 23 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

Janice Bruce to United Mississippi Bank, lot 9 Second Smith Addition.

Raymond Leo Moore and Patricia Ann McDaniel Moore to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, lot 111 Gillespie Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Veronica Mitchell to Flagstar Bank, lot 150 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

John Casey Young and Leigh Ann Chafton to Bank of America, all of lot 11 and the northeast one-half of lot 10 Panola Plantation.

Regina S. Leonard to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot 24 Ferriday Development Addition.

George Benjamin Waldrep to Delta Bank, lot 7 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.