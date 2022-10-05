Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jerremy Joroy Williams, 32, 1407 West Parkway Drive, Port Allen, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $800.00.

Adrion Courtavian Clark, 19, 1642 Mississippi State Highway 33, Fayette, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Gregory Jamal Hammett, 29, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference of human life, drive-by shooting, shooting in motor vehicle, and violation of city ordinance discharge firearm. No bond set on any of the charges.

John Steve McNeely, 49, 49 Parsons Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Christopher Daniel Holley, 38, 6304 River Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Vantrell Marcus Shaw, 46, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault home invasion and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Claiborne Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/O’Reilly Auto Parts.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Domestic disturbance on Woodside Court.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Little Street.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Forgery/embezzlement on South Canal Street.

Accident on North Union Street.

Accident on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seals Lane.

Accident on Grinnell Lane.

Welfare concern/check on Duncan Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Madison Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on South Wall Street.

Accident on North Rankin Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Theft on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Burglary on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Shots fired on Minor Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Lederien K. Jones, 28, Lomax Road 2, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on local highways, and controlled substance violations. Released on $1,500 bond.

Alfonso Knight, 50, Saragossa Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released without bond.

Natasha Lynette Knight, 47, Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Jerremy Joroy Williams, 32, Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Walter Lee Thomas, 62, West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence and no insurance. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Javari Malik Blanton, 16, Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held without bond.

Saylor Surville Cockerham, 23, Willow Court, Jonesville, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Marlon Jarvis Gatlin, 17, Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held without bond.

Jamie Cardell Hollins, 31, South Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violations. Held on $25,000 bond.

Calvin Jackson Jr., Homeless, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. Held on $25,000 bond.

Kenyon Lequeaa Miller, 36, West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of felon carrying concealed weapon. Held on $45,000 bond.

D’Andre Ramond Thomas, 29, Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. Held on $25,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Wisteria Lane.

Dog problem on White Oak Drive.

Burglary on Parsons Road.

Threats on Lotus Drive.

Civil matter on Hoskins Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Trespassing on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Cottage Home Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Loud noise/music on Cottage Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Friday

Welfare concern/check on Elvira Lane.

Intelligence report on Booker Road.

Disturbance on Winola Drive.

Simple assault on Upper Kingston Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Booker Road.

Disturbance on Eastmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Roosevelt Cummings, 36, 536 Louisiana Highway 565, failure to notify as sex offender of social media use (seven counts). No bond set.

Kenneth Fife, 20, 148 Providence Road, Waterproof, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts). No bond set.

Bradley Edwards, 24, 350 Red Oak Tree Road, driving while intoxicated (third offense), speeding (two counts), reckless operation, flight from an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Lisa Reeves, 43, 283 Versailles Blvd., probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Brandon Trahern, 27, 129 Morris Road, illegal possession of stolen things, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (two counts). No bond set.

Brianna Smith, 23, 110 Shandy Lane, probation violation, 15-day sanction. No bond set.

Jameron Osteen, 34, 13303 U.S. 84, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and speeding. Bond set at $1,950.

Arrests — Friday

Henry Cockerham III, 35, 273 BJ Road, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (three counts) and unlawful possession of body armor.

Jason Ellis, 45, 2621 Boggy Bayou Road, Jonesville, violation of a protective order. No bond set.

Whitney Turner, 28, 277 Belle Grove Circle, theft, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (two counts), simple criminal damage to property, probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Eugene Deaure, 31, 723 Levens Addition Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, convicted felon in possession of a firearm (two counts), probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Loud music on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Intoxicated driver on Carter Street.

Drug law violation on National Guard Road.

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road.

Attempted break in on Doyle Road.

Threats on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Myles Road.

Theft on Pecan Acres Lane.

Theft on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Camelot Street.

Fight on Montgomery Square.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Disturbance on Freeman Street.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Attempted break in on Doyle Road.

Fire on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Alarms on Vidalia Drive.

Public intoxication disturbance on US 84.

Suspicious person on Doty Road.

Juvenile problem on Doyle Road.

Fire on Ron Road.

Disturbance on Carter Street.

Alarms on Front Street.

Warrant on Moose Lodge Road.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Automobile accident on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Animal cruelty on Mimosa Drive.

Criminal property damage on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 900.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Natasah R. Pierce, 30, 141 Doyle Road, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $500.