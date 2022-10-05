Live@Five concert Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Live@Five Natchez, our city’s free live music concert series, this Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the bandstand at River Bluff Park on Broadway and will continue until sunset. Live@Five are outdoor, family-friendly concerts free to the public and an opportunity to mingle with others in the community and enjoy live music while children play on the bluff.

 

 

More News

Weather Forecast: October 6, 2022

County agrees to buy badly needed gear for volunteer firefighters

Police investigating death at Natchez hotel

Victim in weekend Holiday Apartments shooting airlifted, no suspects identified

Print Article