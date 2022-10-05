Live@Five concert Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights

NATCHEZ — Live@Five Natchez, our city’s free live music concert series, this Thursday features Big Al and the Heavyweights.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the bandstand at River Bluff Park on Broadway and will continue until sunset. Live@Five are outdoor, family-friendly concerts free to the public and an opportunity to mingle with others in the community and enjoy live music while children play on the bluff.