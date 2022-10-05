Newly approved charter school plans meetings for interested parents, students

NATCHEZ — Instant Impact Global Prep, the charter school approved last week by the Mississippi Charter Schools Authorizer Board, will hold community information meetings beginning on October 22.

Dr. JoAnn Rucker, a South Natchez graduate living now in Texas, is CEO of Instant Impact Educational Services, which plans to open a charter school here beginning with K-2 in the fall of 2023. Rucker said the school would add grades gradually after that year until the school eventually serves K-8 grades.

The Natchez charter school was the only charter school approved by the state’s authorizer board this year.

Rucker said the meetings would include an overview of the school, and questions from the community would be answered. She encouraged those interested in submitting questions early to use this link: https://forms.gle/pgD7KURoRmH8qW6P8

An in-person meeting is set for Oct. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room at the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Natchez Campus.

A virtual meeting is planned for Oct. 27. Click this link to register. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMudu6spzosHNLpAXbMNg9EuH7TUtMmuL0s