Dec. 10, 1937 – Oct. 4, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Amelia Annette White Young, 84, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Natchez will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 08, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Jan and Peter Mills officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 08, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Young was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Ferriday, LA the daughter of Vernon Morris White and Lillian Cherier White.

In 1959 Annette married Francis Daryl Young, Sr. together they moved to Natchez and continued to operate Young’s Plumbing Company where she was the bookkeeper until 1982. Prior to their plumbing business, Annette worked in the Catalogue Department at Sears. She worked for Mollie Belle’s florist, then in Sept. 1982, she opened Annette’s Blossom Shop. She was a member of the Floral Association and attended many trade shows. She also taught APSL at ACCS and participated in numerous fundraisers for the school. In 1993 she went to work for the Flower Station until she retired.

In 1980 she was named Worth Matron of the order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Daryl Young, Sr.; father, Vernon White; mother, Lillian Clifford; stepfather, Dave Clifford and brothers, Morris White and Ward Luneau.

Survivors include her son, Francis Daryl Young, Jr.; daughter, Kathryn Shell and husband, Kenneth Shell; sister, Rena Brock of Huntington, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.