July 10, 1932 – Oct. 2, 2022

ROXIE – Graveside services for Betty Jean Neely, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died Oct. 2, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Elmo Baptist Church Cemetery Roxie, MS (Jefferson County), burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Betty was born on July 10, 1932, to Alfred James Williams and Ruby Lee Darsey Williams in Natchez, MS.

Email newsletter signup

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred James Williams and Ruby Lee Darsey Williams; her husband, James E. Neely, Sr.; one son, Michael Wayne Neely; one grandson, James E. Neely, III; one great-grandson, Jessie Neely.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory three loving and devoted children, James E. Neely, Jr. and wife, Sheryl, William A. Neely and wife, Lorri and Debbie Ward and husband, Danny; five grandchildren, Neely Greene and husband, Tommy, Kelsie Byrne and husband, Eric, Brittany Lillie and husband, Trey, B. J. Neely and wife, April and Holly Neely; eight great-grandchildren, Brelynn Byrne, Emersyn Byrne, Dru Lillie, Neely Lillie, Tyler Neely, Kenley Grappe. Madison Greene and Trulee Holley; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.