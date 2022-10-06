Daisy Chatman

June 18, 1950 – Sept. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Daisy McNeil Chatman, 72, of Natchez, who passed away in Ferriday, LA, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at noon at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. James Ray Davis officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the service time.

Daisy was born on June 18, 1950, in Adams County, MS, to Mable McNeil Dunbar and William Dunbar.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ethel Dunbar Cameron.

Daisy leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Jawana Sewell and Placinta McNeil; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; four sisters, and four brothers.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.