March 25, 1956 – Oct. 4, 2022

Graveside services for Edward Porter Ellis, Jr., 66, of Natchez who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital-Belhaven Campus at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Herman Aldridge officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Eddie Ellis was born March 25, 1956, in Natchez, MS, to Edward Porter Ellis, Sr., and Mary Louise Willard Ellis. Mr. Ellis is preceded in death by his parents.

Eddie graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Natchez in 1974. He worked for 27 years at International Paper Company in Natchez, ending his career there as “C” Shift Bleach Plant Operator. When IP closed down, Eddie completed the respiratory therapy program at Co-Lin Community College in Natchez in 2005. During his years as a respiratory therapist, he worked at Natchez Regional Medical Center, Riverland Medical Center, and Field Memorial Hospital. He worked the longest at Field. He always said he did not mind the hour-long drive to the hospital Eddie loved being outside and was at home in the woods. He was a friend to all furry creatures, especially his canine friends, and his beloved Catahoula Cur, Angel. Eddie was a builder and engineer at heart and could build or fix just about anything. He was a strong, gentle, quiet man who was the bedrock of his family. He always placed others above himself. He will be greatly missed by many people because he truly loved the people he worked with.

Eddie leaves behind his wife, Debbie Ellis; his daughters, Sarah Credeur, and husband, Eric, Emily Magee and husband, Richard, Jenny Beasley and husband, Ken, Jessica Johnson, and Jana Ford and husband, John; grandchildren, Skylar and Colby Magee, Grace Credeur, Judson, Hayden, Kendal, and Kamble Beasley, Brycen Hughes and Brennen Smith, and Owen, Nola, and Jace Ford; a sister, Edna Burt and husband, Ronnie; nephew Ron Burt; and best friend, Mickey Terrell.