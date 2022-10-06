Feb. 25, 1957 – Sept. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Lonnie Carl Moore, 65, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in McComb, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.

Lonnie was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Natchez, the son of Estelle Swayze. He graduated from high school and was employed as a foreman with R. W. Delaney Construction Company. Mr. Moore was a member of Southwood Lodge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Katie Ruth Washington (Bennie) and Cleveland Moore (Katie), and aunt, Nancy James.

Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Claudia Moore; mother, Estelle Swayze; four sons, Marcus Williams, Carmichael Day, Adrain Johnson, and Hollis Day; three daughters, Shanta Moore, Latasha Martin (Willie), and Tracie Smith; one brother, Aubrey Moore; one sister, Debra Moore; god-daughter, Shyronia Manuel; seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

