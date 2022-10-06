Sept. 26, 1985 – Sept. 28, 2022

RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Nicole Marie Mata, 37, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 502 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery in Vidalia; LA. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Saturday from noon to service time.

Miss Mata, daughter of Alexander Mata and Belinda Shiver Hollins was born in Metairie, LA, and died at her residence. She was a nurse.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert, Trinity, and Nicholas Hooper all of Ferriday; her father, Alexander Mata, and his companion, Toyna Jackson of New Orleans; her mother, Belinda S. Hollins, and her companion, Derrick Cooper; one brother, Tyrone Hollins, Jr. and his wife, Savanna; one sister, Tynesha Hollins all of Ridgecrest; three step sisters, Orieta Mata of San Jose, Costa Rica; Kachille Jackson of New Orleans and Nicole Johnson of Natchez; grandparents, Patricia Steverson of Laplace, LA and Mirian Espinoza of San Jose, Costa Rica.

Also, her aunts and uncles, Brenda and Gerard Hebert of New Orleans; Shannon and Jimmy Steverson of Jackson, MS; Cherie and David Muskevitsch of Desallamond, LA; her step-father, Tyrone Hollins, Sr.; her long-time friend, Tim Hooper both of Ferriday; best friends, Sharina Mays of Fresno, TX and Jasmine Lyles of Ferriday; nieces and nephews, Shyanne, Tyce and Shawn Hollins of Ridgecrest. And a number of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com