Aug. 22, 2006 – Oct. 2, 2022

NATCHITOCHES, LA – A Celebration of Life service will be held for Robert Louis Walker, II, 16, of Natchitoches, LA on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Abundance Life Church, 620 Ben Dr., Natchitoches with Minister Ail Harris, officiating. Burial will follow at Woffin Cemetery in Belmont, LA.

Our beloved Robert Louis Walker II, sixteen of Natchitoches, Louisiana left us unexpectedly on Oct. 2, 2022.

Robert was born on Aug. 22, 2006, to Deanna McNulty (Louis McNulty, Sr.) and Robert Walker, Sr. (Ravilia Walker) in Natchitoches, Louisiana. At an early age, Robert lived in Natchitoches and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Louis McNulty, Sr. He was a member of Natchitoches Central High School (2024 graduating class), and a seasoned football player, who proudly wore the “Indians” #12 Jersey. Robert dreamed to play at Auburn University when he graduated.

Robert was a member of Belmont Church of Christ Holiness in Belmont, LA. He was beloved by everyone who ever met him, a fantastic son, a great brother, and a best friend to all walks of life. Robert would brighten the room with his beautiful smile and always had a joke or something to say. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

Robert is now at peace, joining his grandmother, Carolyn Williams; great grandmothers, Dorothy Baker, Lee Holland, and Betsy McNulty; great grandfathers, Robert Lee Williams, Sr., and Percy Holland.

Robert is survived by his parents who loves him deeply. He is also survived by his five sisters, Jacayla Kelly, Kalayah McNulty, Asialyn McNulty, ZaRyiah Walker, and Ryleigh Walker; his three brothers, SemaJ Hayes, Xavier Walker, and Louis McNulty, Jr.; paternal grandmothers, Linda Walker and Myran Williams; maternal grandfather, Donald Ray Williams, Sr.; paternal grandfathers, Robert Dukes and Curtis McNulty, Sr.; his maternal great grandmother, Velma Williams; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as his extended family and an abundance of friends.

Pallbearers will be Demartavious Edmonson, Ladarius Hall, Brian Young, Jr., Camryn Davis, Anthony Allen, Joe Duirden, II, Dillion Adams and Arnold Scott, Jr.