April 22, 1939 – May 25, 2021

NATCHEZ – Veronas LaRue Johnson “Cricket” went home to be with the Lord at her daughter’s home in Port Deposit, MD.

Cricket was born on April 22, 1939, to Ola Mae and Shelby Barrow and passed on May 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 82 years old.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Johnson of 63 years; parents; three children, Shelby, Kay, and Ginger; two grandchildren, Josh, and Joey; three brothers, and two sisters.

Cricket is survived by her son, Glen Johnson (Natalie) of Fort Worth TX; daughter, Paula Johnson; seven grandchildren, April, Buddy, Crystal, Becca, Jeremy, Christopher, and Justin, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings Josiah Barrow (Beverly) and Glenda Bostick (Phil).

A Memorial Service for Veronas ”Cricket” Johnson will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at The Church of God of Prophecy, 12 Myrtle Dr., Natchez, MS with Bro. Grady Fulton officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.