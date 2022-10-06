Weather Forecast: October 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — Wake up and show off that toothy grin. It is World Smile Day.

Friday’s weather is certainly something to smile about, it will be a beautiful night to watch some high school football and the International Space Station fly overhead.

Friday has a high of 87 with a light and variable wind becoming north at 5 mph to 10 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast and the Mississippi River is holding steady at 12 feet above gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 7:03 a.m. and Sunset is at 6:43 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor 3:49 a.m., Morning Major 10:01 a.m., Afternoon minor, 5:04 p.m. Afternoon major 10:26 p.m.