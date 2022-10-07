Crime Reports: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Minor Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Woodlawn Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on North Wall Street.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Armstrong Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Blue Sky.

Harassment on Watts Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop at Rose’s.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Abandoned vehicle on State Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Sexual assault/rape on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Linden Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/McNeely Road.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Traffic stop on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Marshall Funeral Home.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Road.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard/Auburn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 62, Iris Lane, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Liondell Minor, 20, Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of speeding on state highway. Released on $221.50 bond.

Jack Rudolph Polk, 59, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny: motor vehicle. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jeremiyah Phillip Clark, 21, York Road, Natchez, on charge of murder. Held on $100,000 bond.

Natasha Ferrell Kennedy, 45, Troy Road, Waterproof, La., on charge of possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance. Released on $200.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Campbell Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Malicious mischief on Maxie Court.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Shots fired on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Theft on Roseland Forest Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Unwanted subject on Ingram Circle.

Threats on York Road.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3

Theft on Country Club Drive.

Simple assault on East Maxie Court.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Maxie Court.

Dog problem on Crown Court.

Harassment on Myrtle Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Stephens, 35, 208 Airport Road, warrant for intimidating a witness. No bond set.

Ira Hefner, 44, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, sexual battery, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm with controlled substances. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Timothy Thompson, 60, 5253 Louisiana Highway 568, Ferriday, possession of schedule II drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Kendrick Lanehart, 34, 2241 Sycamore Dr., Alexandria, warrant for aggravated battery and bench warrant for failure to appear for theft. Bond set at $700.

Jamecia Ricard, 27, 141 Duster Dr., warrant for malfeasance in office. Bond set at $20,000.

Duncan Miller, 22, 5028 Louisiana Highway 569, warrant for another agency.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reports — Tuesday

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Alarms on Texas Street.

Fire on US 84.

Aggravated battery on Ralphs Road.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Attempted break-in on Eagle Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 568.

Unwanted person on Washington Heights Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 566.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on Country Club Road.

Scam on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reckless driving on Louisiana Highway 568.

Theft on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Moose Lodge Road.

Fire on Fourth Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Warrant on Lake Road.

Unwanted person on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane.