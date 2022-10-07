Jonesville sex offender charged with sending lewd photos to children 13 and 14

JONESVILLE, La. – Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office charged a convicted sex offender from Jonesville on Friday for allegedly sending lewd photos of himself to a local 13-year-old and a 14-year-old from Pennsylvania through social media.

On Sept. 29, CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation related to a non-compliant convicted sex offender, identified as 36-year-old Roosevelt Cummings.

Cummings was arrested for violating his registration requirements. At that time, his personal cell phone was seized because of a complaint about him illegally communicating with a 13-year-old minor.

After forensic analysis, CPSO detectives determined Cummings had engaged in lewd conversations with a local minor, at which time he transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself. Investigators also found that he engaged in the same activity with a 14-year-old minor located in Pennsylvania with help from law enforcement in that jurisdiction. Cummings communicated with both using social media, which he was unlawfully using, authorities said.

Cummings is facing two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.