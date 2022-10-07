Natchez falls to Laurel

NATCHEZ — It was another rough showing for the Natchez High School Bulldogs as they were defeated by the Laurel High School Golden Tornadoes 42-14 Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium in MHSAA Region 3-5A action.

“It was the same old story,” Natchez High head coach Steven Davis Sr. said. “We’re not a physical team that can stop the run. Offensively, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties.”

Then he added, “We have some positives, but the negatives are out-weighing the positives. We’ve got a ways to go to play the type of ball we need to play to be competitive week in and week out.”

While Laurel improved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in region play, Natchez High dropped to 2-5 overall and still remained winless in region play at 0-3. The Bulldogs travel to Waynesboro to take on the Wayne County War Eagles next Friday at 7 p.m.

Wayne County took care of Brookhaven High School 26-16 on the road Friday night to go to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.