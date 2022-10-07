Panthers stun Trojans, Storm snap losing streak

FERRIDAY — On the same night that Mangham High School remained unbeaten in LHSAA District 2-2A, the Ferriday High School Trojans were unable to do the same thing as they were defeated by the General Trass High School Panthers 22-16 last Thursday night.

“Just to be honest, General Trass executed more than we did,” Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings III said. “They executed on the run. They were able to run the ball inside with their running backs and their quarterback. We didn’t do a good job of tackling.”

General Trass’s defense held Ferriday scoreless through the first three quarters. The only points the Trojans scored in that span came from their defense, which recorded a safety in the second quarter. Yet they still trailed the Panthers 8-2 at halftime.

“They were able to control the line of scrimmage. Their defensive linemen and linebackers filled every gap, forcing us to throw the ball. Which is something we haven’t been good at,” Cummings said. “We got some good receivers, but we’ve got to find a way to get the ball to them.”

The Panthers increased their lead to 14-2 in the third quarter and managed to hold off a fourth-quarter rally thanks to a touchdown and two-point conversion. With the win, General Trass improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Ferriday (2-4, 2-1) will be on the road Friday when it travels to Oak Grove, La. to take on District 2-2A newcomer Oak Grove High School with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Delta Charter 52, Tensas High 8 (Thurs. night)

ST. JOSEPH, La. — The Delta Charter High School Storm put an end to a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 52-8 victory on the road over the struggling Tensas High School Panthers in the LHSAA District 4-1A opener for both teams last Thursday night.

Efforts to reach Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler for stats and comments last Friday evening were unsuccessful.

Delta Charter (3-2, 1-0) plays host to district and nearby rival Sicily Island High School for homecoming next Friday at 7 p.m. Tensas High dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in district play.