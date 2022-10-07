Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday

Published 12:54 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Photo shared by Ferriday Police Department

FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page.

In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact him directly.

“I’m offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kemonte Leonard aka Tankaman, please contact me (Sam King) directly at 601-807-1674. This subject is considered armed and dangerous, linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday,” the post states.

Email newsletter signup

The post was shared with the above photo of the suspect, a younger Black male carrying what appears to be an automatic rifle.

King could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

VIDEO GALLERY: Cathedral races into Homecoming 2022 with parade, celebration

Jonesville sex offender charged with sending lewd photos to children 13 and 14

Suicide leads to love, support; Community invited to Triangle at sunset to shine light on darkness

UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Now that it's fall, what kind of winter do you think we'll have?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections