Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
Published 12:54 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page.
In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact him directly.
“I’m offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kemonte Leonard aka Tankaman, please contact me (Sam King) directly at 601-807-1674. This subject is considered armed and dangerous, linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday,” the post states.
The post was shared with the above photo of the suspect, a younger Black male carrying what appears to be an automatic rifle.
King could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.