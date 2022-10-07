Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page.

In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact him directly.

“I’m offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kemonte Leonard aka Tankaman, please contact me (Sam King) directly at 601-807-1674. This subject is considered armed and dangerous, linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday,” the post states.

The post was shared with the above photo of the suspect, a younger Black male carrying what appears to be an automatic rifle.

King could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.