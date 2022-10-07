Vikings fall in fight against Dragons

MANGHAM, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings were looking to get back to their winning ways after a tough loss to Ferriday High School, but they had to do so on a short week and against a good Mangham High School squad.

Unfortunately, Vidalia came up on the wrong end of a 52-6 loss to Mangham Thursday night that kept the Dragons undefeated in LHSAA District 2-2A. On the other hand, the Vikings have now lost two straight games, both in district play to the top teams in the district.

“They’re a real good football team. They’re one of the best teams in the state in our division,” Vikings head coach Michael Norris said. “They outmanned us up front. We made a few mistakes. We gave up a couple of easy touchdowns.”

Even though Vidalia and Mangham are in the same district, they are not in the same division when it comes to the non-select schools in LHSAA football this year. Vidalia is in Division III while Mangham is in Division IV.

Despite the lopsided loss to Mangham (5-1, 3-0), Norris said he was pleased with the team’s effort and resiliency.

“The kids never gave up. They played hard till the end,” Norris said. “Our kids fought to the end. It’s on to Rayville next week for homecoming. That’s what we’re focused on now.”

Vidalia (4-2, 0-2) will seek its first win in district play next Friday when it hosts Rayville High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Hornets entered its home game last Friday night against District 2-2A foe Madison High School at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district play.