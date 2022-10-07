Jan. 19, 1931 – Oct. 5, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Willie Edward Fleming, 91, of Natchez, MS, who died Oct. 5, 2022, at Natchez Health and Rehabilitation, will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

He was born Jan. 19, 1931, the son of Sophie and Willie (Ike) Fleming, and graduated from Brumfield School and Natchez College. He was a retired truck driver from R. L. Hensley Construction. He was a Baptist. Mr. Fleming enjoyed training pets and watching T.V., especially CNN.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Florzel F. Washington and Carrie H. Fleming; parents, Sophie and Willie (Ike) Fleming; sisters, Gloria R. Floyd, and Jessica Nelson and brother Albert Newell Sr.

Survivors include daughters, Willie Lorraine Franklin, Dr. Connie L. Fleming, Regenia K. Fleming, Debra F. Miller of Jackson, MS, and Angela Lavette Thomas (Stacey) of Red Oak, TX; stepson, Frank Devaull Jr. of Ft Worth, TX; bonus son, Oliver Hawkins of Vidalia, LA; brother, John A. Fleming of Illinois; brother-in-law, Sylvis Nelson of Dermott, AR and numerous other family and friends, who enjoyed their company.