Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

William Francis Wilkens, 35, 103 Inverness Court, Ocean Springs, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and trespassing. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

911 Hangup on McNeely Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on High Street.

Intelligence report on Holly Court.

Abandoned vehicle on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Warrant/affidavit on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on John Glenn Avenue.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Roth Hill Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Loud noise/music on North Rankin Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two harassments on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Cherokee Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on Cherokee Street.

Harassment on Bishop Street.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on North Union Street.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Malicious mischief on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Brandon Mathis, 45, Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

James Dakota Mooney, 26, Pin Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – cause death, mutilate, disfigure. Held without bond.

Detrevious Joe Washington, 23, Henderson Street, Shreveport, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Marcus Lavell Mearday, 39, Roundale Street, Natchez, on charges of sale of marijuana and possession of stolen property. Held on $35,000 bond.

Jeremy McKinley Williams, 37, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Cottage Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Dana Road.

Theft on Anderson Drive.

Unwanted subject on Jack Kelly Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Watts Avenue.

Fraud/false pretense on Elm Street.

Intelligence report on Duck Pond Road.

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Cropp Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Daisy Street.

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Cropp Lane.

Child abuse on State Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Prowler on Lagrange Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Roosevelt Cummings, 36, 536 Louisiana Highway 565, indecent behavior with a juvenile (two counts), computer-aided solicitation of a minor (two counts).

Arrests — Thursday

Evelyn C. Makofsky, 38, 126 Ralph Road, improper supervision of a minor, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,060.

Kylea Drane, 29, 123 Morris Road, improper supervision of a minor. Bond set at $500.

Braxton King, 18, 202 Bingham Road, Clayton, possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Christian Book, 22, 106 Whites Lane, bench warrant for failure to appear, no insurance, resiting an officer, no driver’s license, improper muffler, no motor vehicle insurance, and bench warrant for Catahoula Parish. Bond set at $3,790.

Arrests — Wednesday

Britainny Cupstid, 30, warrant for theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things. No bond set.

Natalie Pittman, 33, 8615 W. U.S. 84, warrant for theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, illegal possession of stolen things. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Fire on US 84.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 566.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Fields Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Highway 566.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Disturbance on Gremillion Street.

Automobile theft on Carter Street.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 568.

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street.

Fight on Doyle Road.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Shady Lane.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 908.

Resisting an officer on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 15.

Suspicious person on T’s Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Watkins Road.

Suspicious person on Westlake Drive.

Warrant on Stephens Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Tommy Harbor, 38, 301 Tennessee Ave., simple burglary, theft greater than $1,000.