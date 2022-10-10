Braves send seniors out with victory

LORMAN, Miss. – A brace from Samara Nunn was aided by goals from Briana Johnson and Kaylin White to allow Alcorn Women’s Soccer to defeat Prairie View A&M, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Stadium.

With the game tied at 2-all in the second half, freshman defender Kaylin White collected a Rachel Rudio pass from 30 yards away and deposited it into the top-left corner with a strike from just outside the box. In netting the first goal of her collegiate career, the Alcorn (3-8-1, 1-3-0 SWAC) defender from Vail, Arizona put the Purple and Gold in front for the first time on the day in the 51st minute.

From that point, the Braves would go on to put the game to bed in the 65th minute, as freshman forward Samara Nunn gathered an Emily Serrato through-ball and took it around Prairie View A&M goalkeeper Lauren Hermosa to comfortably slot it into the back of the net and give her side the 4-2 final margin of victory.

Prairie View (1-9-0, 1-5-0 SWAC) raced out to an early lead with a 16th-minute goal, as the visitors used Megan Howell’s first goal of the season off a pair of assists by Lesa Griffin and Kamara Bradley. With the Panthers threatening moments before, as Bradley placed a rather ambitious attempt over the crossbar, it was Howell rushing past the Braves defense with a counterattack to give her side the 1-0 lead.

Prairie View added to its lead in the 17th minute when Bradley was played in by Howell – the goal scorer turned provider on this particular attack – allowing her to get around Alcorn goalkeeper Mikayla Shaughnessy and place the ball home for the 2-0 Panthers advantage in the game.

Redshirt freshman defender Briana Johnson got the Purple and Gold back into the contest just before the half-hour mark.

Sophomore forward Charlie Bal passed down the channel to Johnson, as the Inglewood, California native then fired home her first goal of the season to bring the Braves to within 2-1 at that point.

Three minutes later, Nunn registered the first of her two on the day with Serrato supplying the assist.

Nunn was able to cut back onto her right foot inside the box, placing a shot low and to the keeper’s right to level the score at 2-2.

The game stood tied at two going into the break.

The Braves controlled the ball well in attack, as Alcorn had 14 percent possession in the final third.

Nunn finished with three shots on target, including her brace. D’Ana Prieto had four shots (one on goal), as well as Serrato in midfield, with the Porter, Texas junior delivering one shot on target in the contest. Johnson’s one shot on target was her goal, while White delivered a pair of shots (one goal).

Bradley led Prairie View with two shots on target, one being her first half goal. And it was teammate Howell adding another goal and one shot on target officially for the game.

Senior keeper Paula Argelaguet collected the win in goal for the Braves, while the loss went to Hermosa in net for the Panthers. Argelaguet stopped one shot, as she played the entirety of the second half, while fellow senior keeper Shaughnessy stopped another shot in the first half between the posts.

Alcorn is back in action Friday, Oct. 14, when the Braves travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a matchup with the Golden Lions at 6 p.m.

Follow Alcorn Soccer on Twitter (@AlcornSoccer) for all the latest news and updates. For all Alcorn State Athletics news, follow us on Twitter (@BravesSports), Instagram (@AlcornSports) and YouTube (Alcorn State Sports).