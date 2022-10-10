LDWF agents cite woman for deer hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4.

Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.

Agents received information about an eight point antlered deer that was possibly harvested in the month of September near the Ball community. During the investigation, agents determined that Burton harvested the deer on private property with a crossbow on Sept. 16.

Agents seized the deer antlers.

Hunting deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements carries up to a $350 fine. Burton may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Derek Ware and Senior Agent Ryan Durand.