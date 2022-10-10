Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night

NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said.

Demby was transported to Merit Health Natchez and was pronounced dead in the emergency department at 11:47 p.m. Saturday.

“I know this family, and my heart is broken,” Lee said. “I pray Godspeed.”

Lee said the accident is still under investigation.