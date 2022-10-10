Rebels selected to MAIS All-Stars, Futures game

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School players and a coach were selected to attend the MAIS All-Star game to be played Tuesday, Oct.11 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. AC senior midfielder Mallory McIlwain will play under head coach Chris Hughes on the MAIS All-Star White team.

On the other side of the pitch, AC’s senior forward Ella Wilson will suit up for the All-Star Blue team. Makenzie Campbell, who scored 13 goals this season for AC, was selected to the Futures Red team.