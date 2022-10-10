Voter registration ends today for general election

NATCHEZ — Adams County voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 for the General Election to choose a U.S. Congressman, a Court of Appeals judge, and most important locally, Sixth District Circuit Court Judges.

Voter registration for the general election ends Monday, Oct. 10.

Adam County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens said her office would be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to register voters. They will also take absentee ballots. Absentee voting began Sept. 26, she said.

Given’s office will also be open on Saturdays Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon to accept absentee ballots.

Longtime Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 Judge Lillie Blackmon Sanders chose not to seek another term. Residents will vote for three who are vying for her seat, including Lydia Robert Blackmon, Sanders’ sister, Natchez attorney Carmen Brooks Drake and Natchez attorney Scott J. Pintard.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 2 Judge Debra W. Blackwell is seeking another term on the bench. She represents residents in southern Adams County She is being challenged by Natchez attorney Timothy David Blalock and current Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen M. Maher, who is also an attorney.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 1 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Wilkinson County.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Post 2 represents half of Adams County, half of Amite County and all of Franklin County.

Adams County has 19 voting precincts. Circuit Court judges are elected from different precincts in the county. Some of those precincts are split. Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 1. Those precincts include:

• District 5, Airport Precinct

• District 1, By-Pass Fire Precinct

• District 1, Bellemont Precinct

• District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

• District 3, Concord Precinct

• District 1, Courthouse Precinct

• District 4, Carpenter Precinct

• District 5, Foster Mound Precinct

• District 3, Maryland Heights Precint

• District 4, Northside Precinct

• District 4, Pine Ridge Precinct

Voters in 11 precincts will cast ballots for Circuit Court Judge in Post 2. Those precincts include:

• District 1, Bellemont Precinct

• District 2, Beau Pre Precinct

• District 3, Concord Precinct

• District 2, Duncan Park Precinct

• District 2, Kingston Precinct

• District 2, Liberty Park Precinct

• District 4, Morgantown Precinct

• District 3, NPS Multi-Purpose Building

• District 4, Oakland Precinct

• District 3, Palestine Precinct

• District 5, Washington Precinct

Chancery Court Judge George Ward and Adams County Court Judge Walt Brown are on the ballot but face no opponent.

Brian Flowers, a Republican, is challenging long-time U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat. Redistricting because of population shifts shown in the 2020 census led to Adams County joining Thompson’s second congressional district.

Also, Adams County voters will select either Bruce W. Burton or Virginia Carlton in the nonpartisan Court of Appeals race.