Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day.

Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.

Rain is on the way or at least there is some hope for rain. It is a good thing too as we are still under a burn ban in Lincoln County, the grass is starting to crackle with each step and leaves are starting to change.

Wednesday has a 40 percent chance of rain. Natchez has not received any rain since the start of the month.

Fun fact, photoperiod, length of daylight, temperature and weather conditions causes leaves to change color from their summer green to brown, yellows, red and oranges. Leaves change colors because they are no longer producing chlorophyl, the chemical that gives it a green color.

Drought conditions can cause leaves to fall off trees before they fully change colors. Fallen leaves are then decomposed by worms and other organisms which return nutrients back into the soil which plants take in through their roots. Evergreen trees keep their leaves, to conserve water and to photosynthesize year round.