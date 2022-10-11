Fire risk, severe weather in forecast

JACKSON — The National Weather Service Office in Jackson issued a warning of wildfire conditions for southwest Mississippi. While it is a limited threat, people partaking in open burnings should do so with caution and citizens should heed local burn bans.

People are asked to dispose of cigarette butts properly and not on the ground. It is best to not allow trailer chains to drag along the road way as this could start a spark lighting the next wildfire. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s wildfire tracker there are no current wildfires in Mississippi.

At the same time, severe weather is expected to hit Southwest Mississippi Wednesday. These isolated severe storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail and tornados can not be ruled out. These storms could pass through Brookhaven from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and hit Natchez around 9p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.