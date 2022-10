July 28, 1943 – Oct. 10, 2022

MONTEREY — Funeral service for James Miller Crouch, 79, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow to Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.