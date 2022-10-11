May 10, 1947 – Oct. 5, 2022

MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A Wake Service will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church Meadville from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and on Thursday, October 13, 2022, a visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Kathleen was born on May 10, 1947, in Strong City, Kansas to George McFadden and Burga McFadden.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents George McFadden and Burga McFadden; her husband, John Huffman; one daughter Deborah Huffman; one son Robert Huffman.

Kathleen is survived by her three sons, Kenny Huffman, Matt Huffman and George Huffman; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends

