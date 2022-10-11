Senior WMA Draw Hunts could become final at October commission meeting

PERKINSTON — Commissioners for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will meet Oct. 19 at McHenry Shooting Range with several items at hand. The biggest item on the agenda for the meeting is final approval of Senior WMA Draw hunts.

Proposed rules 1.12 and 1.46 would create a senior WMA draw hunt on Phil Bryant WMA and Mahannah WMA. It would be a two-day hunt from January 19 to January 20, 2023.

The commission motioned to approve the proposed rules. It entered a 30 day comment period and could be voted on as final at this upcoming commission meeting.

Email newsletter signup

MDWFP Wildlife Bureau Director Russ Walsh said they hope to have 125 seniors drawn between the two WMAs. He added the hunt would be a weapon of choice and have a bag limit of one legal buck and one antlerless deer.

The draw application would be open between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. A draw applicant could enter with a partner. If they apply by themselves, they can take a non-hunting partner.

Other items on the agenda are public comments on Tchoutacabouffa and Biloxi Rivers in Harrison County and Leaf River Wildlife Management Area. License sales report will be presented by Jason Thompson, License and Boat Registration Division Director.

Waterfowl Program Coordinator Houston Havens will present 2022 to 2023 Duck Stamp Projects. Brian Ferguson, chief of staff, will present an update about the parks. Jerry Brown, director of fisheries, will present a request for Wounded Warrior Bass Tournament.

Col. Jerry Carter, chief of law enforcement, will present a law enforcement and the meeting will end with license reinstatement requests.

This meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. and can be watched online.