Feb. 13, 1926 – Oct. 6, 2022

Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Velma was born on February 13, 1926, in Fayette, MS, to Luther and Ollie Rushing.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, Ray Cowart, sister, Margie Rushing, brother, LC “Sonny” Rushing and her daughter, Peggy White Jensen.

She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Rushing (Carol Ann), her sons, Phil Smith (Pam), Mike Smith (Mark Richardson), Ray Cowart (Lisa) and her daughters, Jan Hancock (Jim) and Sue Whitehead (Raleigh). Ten grandchildren, Brad Smith (Windy), Dade Smith (Michaela), Beau White, Amanda Villarreal (Leeroy), Jennifer Poirier (Brandon), Patrick Golden (Katie), Mary Katherine Blanchard (Patrick), Brian Whitehead (Tracy), Kelli Rodriquez (Matt), 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Velma was thoroughly devoted to her family and her friends. She had such a thoughtful, caring and loving heart. Putting big smiles on those she loved with her delicious cooking brought her great joy. She was incredibly proud of her work history. She worked at Sears and at Jeff Davis Hospital in Natchez, Channelview Bank in Channelview, Texas, and for many years at Britton and Koontz Bank, Natchez. She loved working at B&K. She retired from there at 88 years old.

Velma, Nanny, Sis, Aunt Sis – you are loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers Peggy Rice, Linda Ross, the staff at The Columns Community Care Center, and enhabit Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Beau White, Brad Smith, Dade Smith, Patrick Golden, Brandon Poirier, and Patrick Blanchard.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Whitehead, Chase Cowart, and Ron Rushing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.