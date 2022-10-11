Weather Forecast: October 12, 2022

“My daddy spent his life looking up at the sky. He’d cuss, kick the dust and say son it is way too dry,” -Luke Bryan

NATCHEZ — Rain is a good thing and not just because it makes corn or sweet music on a tin roof. Rain is a good thing because we badly need it here in Natchez.

It is a good thing Wednesday has a high chance of showers with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning before 8 a.m., so be careful on your way to work. There will be a calm wind becoming south by southwest around 5mph to 10mph in the afternoon. The temperature is a high of 83 and a low of 66 Wednesday night. More rain could be here Wednesday night with the chance of precipitation around 60 percent.

This promise of rain could help snap a drought in Natchez. Since September 1, 1.55 inches of rain have fallen and 0 inches of rain have fallen in the month of October.

The Mississippi River is at 13 feet above gauge zero and could drop again heading into this weekend. This could change dependent on rainfall upstream.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. and sunset is at 6:37 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 9:04 a.m., Morning Major 1:32 a.m., Afternoon minor 7:42 p.m. and afternoon major 1:56 p.m.