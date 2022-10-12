Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Little Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Spring Street.

Disturbance on Melrose Avenue.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Commerce Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Intelligence report on Cemetery Road.

Intelligence report on Wall Street.

Safety check on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on North Temple Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Oak Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Cartrell L. Frye, 22, Lafayette Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Shawn K. Hayes, 48, Old Roxie Road, Roxie, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and seat belt violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Dog problem on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on White Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Deer Lake Road.

Accident on Jack Kelly Road.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.

Unwanted subject on Chace Road.

Petit larceny on Rand Acres Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Burkhart Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Sara Lane.

Traffic stop in Fenwick.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Harassment on Sandpiper Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tyrone Thomas, 43, 108 South Spruce St., driving while intoxicated first offense, driving under suspension, stopping in prohibited places. Bond set at $2,870.

Stephen J. Zito, 40, 256 Stephens Road, failure to register as a sex offender (three counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Mosses Soto, 43, 132 Oso Road, Nacogdoches, Texas, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jartaoryius Johnson, 22, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, speeding, refusal to give name, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a firearm with controlled substances. No bond set.

Garyon Leonard, 24, 27343 Louisiana Highway 15, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule IV drug, and possession of a firearm with controlled substances. No bond set.

Freedah Sabir, 24, 106 Miranda Drive, Clayton, warrant for theft. No bond set.

Hugh Hedrick, 34, 360 Traxler Road, warrants for theft, simple criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Huntington Drive.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Business burglary on Louisiana Highway 129.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Harris Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Theft from automobile interior on Rabb Road.

Unwanted person on Cottondale Court.

Civil matter on Lincoln Avenue.

Cruelty to juvenile on Kyle Road.

Fight on 6th Street.

Disturbance on Bingham Street.

Juvenile problem on Concordia Park Drive.

Warrant on Airport Road.

Nuisance animals on N. Grove Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Belle Grove Circle.

Automobile accident on Ames Road.

Civil matter on Belle Grove Circle.

Alarms on Deacon Williams Road.

Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle.

Residence burglary on Deer Park Road.

Theft on Loomis Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire on Donald Drive.

Unwanted person on Holly Street.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Fire on Belle Grove Circle.

Fight on 7th Street.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Intoxicated driver on Tumminello Road.

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on 131 Lee Avenue.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 131.

Computer fraud on Carter Street.

Introduction of contraband arrest on Carter Street.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Levee Road.